With red brick walls adorned with cartoons and comic characters, Kartoon Cafe is a pretty little cafe located in The Fusion House, Janakpuri, West Delhi.
Related Articles
Composite Adhesive Market – by Application, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2023
A Research Study Titled, “Composite Adhesive Market By Resin, Component And Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research Competitive Insights: The leading players in market are 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SIKA AG, Huntsman Corporation, LORD Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation-Plexus, Dymax, […]
Sage Essential Oil Market by Application, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2025
Sage, or Salvia Officinalis, as it is known in botanical nomenclature system. This essential oil is extracted by steam distillation of sage leaves and is constituted mainly of Aesculetin, Alpha Humulene, Alpha Thujene, Alpha Thujone, Alpha Terpineol, Alpha Terpenines, Alpha Pinene, Alpha Maaliene, Aromadendrene, Beta Pinene, Beta Copaene, Beta Thujone, Borneol, Camphor, Cineole, Caryophyllene Oxide, […]
Sapphire Substrates market global analysis,estimated growth to reach in coming decade through 2024
This report provides strategic study of the global sapphire substrates market, and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on wafer diameter, applications, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny of the sapphire substrates market across different geographical segments. Sapphire is considered as […]