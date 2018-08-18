Uncategorized

Detox Your Body This Monsoon at The Best Ayurvedic Resorts in Kerala

With monsoons have make its entry in Kerala, Ayurvedic resorts in Kerala are all ready to serve authentic ayurvedic treatments packages. According to ayurvedic specialists, the monsoon season is the best time for tratments as the atmosphere remains dust-free and cool, which helps open in opening the pores of the body to the maximum. This makes the body more receptive to herbal oils and other ayurvedic medicines.

Ayurveda believes in treating diesease from its root. Thus the ayurvedic treatments are not done just for the affected part, but also the individual as a whole. It is considered as the best way to refresh the individual by eliminating all toxic imbalances from the body and thus regain good health.

Which is the best Ayurvedic Resort in Kerala?

Being one of the best ayurvedic resorts in Kerala, Ideal Ayurvedic resorts offers ayurvedic treatments including rejuvenation, Detoxification, Weight Loss, Panchakarma treatment, Skin Treatment, Fatty Liver Treatment etc.

Why Ideal Ayurvedic Resort?

Ideal Ayurvedic Resorts have a decade of experience in providing the best ayurvedic treatments in Kerala. While the resort catering to 5,000 years old science are plenty and gaining more and more popularity, authentic ayurveda services that do not compromise on the traditional skills or exclusive ingredients are hard to find. What makes Ideal Ayurvedic Resorts distinct and stand out from the bunch is the authenticity of the tradition preserved while enhancing the whole experience for the visitors.

The resort is managed under the team of Vaidyar. J.Christudas who is also the founder of the resort. The resort is situated in one of the major tourist attraction in Kerala, that is Trivandrum. Situated amidst the natural beauty of rich green gardens, aromatic plantations, and shimmering water bodies, The ideal ayurvedic resorts is a serene and luxuriant oasis of pure relaxation, comfort and pampering. This is an Excellent palce to experience the joy of living with nature in a heavenly feel.

The Best way to book ayurvedic treatments at Ideal Ayurvedic Resort is through their Website. The best offers about the treatments and rates of rooms are anounced through their website.

Media Contact

Ideal Ayurvedic Resorts
Chowara Beach, Kovalam
ThiruvananthapuramKerala, India ? 695 501
Phone number:
Tel : +91 ? 471 ? 2266600 / +91 ? 471 ? 2269900
+91 ? 471 ? 2268632
Mob : +91 9895734005
Website Url : https://idealayurvedicresort.com

Uncategorized

Uncategorized

Uncategorized

