Health and Wellness

Clear water Chemical

Comment(0)

Once Abhay was travelling from his hometown, Vadodara to Mumbai during summers. He was waiting at bus stand for his bus.
Meanwhile he felt thirsty & went to drink water from the water cooler near by. When he tried to fill in his water bottle,
he saw, that the water coming through the cooler of the bus stand was dirty. So he went on & bought a water bottle.
However this incident kept him thinking.
He thought there were several people who would drink that dirty water & may fall sick.
It was then when he decided to come up with a solution to this problem.
He along with his friend co-founded Clear Water Chemicals & the rest is history…
Today Clear Water Chemicals is amongst the largest suppliers for water cleaning chemicals & water treatment services in India.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

SHIRODHARA THERAPY – South Panchakarma (Kerala)

Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010 Name: Dr. Nitesh Khonde Mo. No: 9209107777, 9607957777 Website: http://parijatak.com/panchakarma-treatment-kerala-center/ Headline: Parijatak – SHIRODHARA THERAPY Summary: A very effective treatment with medicated oil that is applied over the head. By the special arrangement of headgear, through that headgear, lukewarm oil is poured slowly until it covers the entire […]
Health and Wellness

Cell Culture Media Market Share Revenue at USD 1,290.1 million by 2023

Latest Report with Tilted “Cell Culture Media Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. The Global Cell Culture Media Market is growing exponentially and is expected to grow at the same pace during the forecast period at a CAGR of ~ 9.1%. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers. Cell Culture Media […]
Health and Wellness

L-Histidine Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Global L-Histidine Market- by Product Type Tablets, Capsules, Fluids and others, by Application Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry and Medical Industry; – Forecast to 2023 L-Histidine Market – Scenario L-Histidine is an essential amino acid and is one of the 23 proteinogenic amino acids. It is engaged in the formation of proteins and impacts […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *