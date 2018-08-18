52nd International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

The extent of Nursing and Healthcare envelops Women Health Nursing, Types of Nursing, Travel Nurse, Tele Medicine & e-health Surgical , Nursing Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, Occupational Health Nursing, Nursing Practice and Research. Nursing and healthcare has a tremendous influence on current and future professional nursing practice, thus rendering it an essential component of the educational process. Nursing is a growing field in which healthcare professionals can contribute a variety of skills and experiences to the science of nursing care. There are frequent misconceptions as to what nursing research is. Nursing is very complicated to the practice of professional nursing, and the importance of its inclusion during undergraduate instruction cannot be overemphasized. Only with exposure and experience can students can understand the concept and importance of nursing research. Conference will give nurses experience, conceptualize, perceive, and understand their own nursing practice within the context of their educational background. Students can identify how learning about research methodology and analysing journal articles will add to their nursing practice.
Related Articles
Global HVAC Relay Market Estimated to Reach Nearly US$ 5.5 Bn by 2026
Relays are a type of switches, which can open and close a circuit either electromechanically or electronically. They are able to manipulate one electrical circuit by closing and opening contacts in another electrical circuit. HVAC relays are primarily used in HVAC control systems to regulate and control the operation of heating and air conditioning […]
OLG Köln on validity of a nuncupative will before three witnesses
If the testator is at acute risk of death, it is possible to draft what is referred to in German as a “Nottestament”, or nuncupative will, before three witnesses. That being said, even a nuncupative will has to fulfil certain criteria for it to be effective. It is possible to prepare a will with three […]
Industrial Starches Market Industry – News and Updates
Market Definition: Industrial starches is transformed into sugars, by malting, and fermented to yield ethanol to manufacture biofuel, whisky and beer. It is treated to yield different by products which are used in various food processes. Industrial starch when dissolved in warm water, has various application such as thickeners, adhesive, emulsifiers, and others. Moreover industrial […]