Protein Microarray Market Will Watch a Sensational Development by 2023: Industry Assertions by MRFR

This study covers the market dynamics and trends in major countries that are expected to influence the current market scenario and future status of the Global Protein Microarray Market over the forecast period.

The Global Protein Microarray Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech) (Switzerland), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Cepheid Inc. (U.S.), SEQUENOM, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), EMD Millipore (U.S.), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), Angioscore Ltd. (U.S.) and others.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5310

Market Scenario:

Protein microarray, also known as protein chips, is an emerging class of proteomic technology that is becoming a critical tool in biochemistry and molecular biology. It is miniaturized and parallel assay system that contain small amounts of purified samples for distinguishing different types of proteins. The development of efficient and advanced diagnosis technology, rising awareness among people regarding personalized medicine, increasing government initiative across the globe, growing prevalence and incidences of cancer across the globe are majorly driving the growth of the global protein microarray market.

Proteomics instruments, reagents, and testing are needed to discover new biomarkers and even new drugs. The market has crossed 5 billion dollars in 2013. Though a number of tests are available in the market for protein analysis, the microarray is the efficient and fastest revenue generating technique. Improvement in generating high-quality proteins and antibodies will play a key role in the quantitative analysis and promote the extension of this technology to other organisms.

Despite the considerable investments made by several companies, the low availability of proteins in the market. Proteins are highly sensitive to changes in their microenvironment. This presents a challenge in maintaining protein arrays in a stable condition over extended periods of time. Declining production of consistent and reliable proteins due to low yield may hamper the market growth over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The global protein microarray is segmented on the basis of type, application, product, technology, and end-users.

On the basis of the type, the global protein microarray market is segmented into protein chips, lab-on-chips (microfluidics), integrated systems, arrayers, and microarray systems.

On the basis of the application, the global protein microarray market is segmented into diagnostics, proteomics, protein functional analysis, and antibody characterization.

On the basis of the product, the global protein microarray market is segmented into protein microarray instruments, protein microarray reagents, and protein microarray services.

On the basis of the technology, the global protein microarray market is segmented into analytical microarrays, functional protein microarrays, and reverse phase protein microarray

On the basis of the end user, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, research centers, and others.

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5310

Regional Analysis:

The Global Protein Microarray Market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are projected to hold the largest share of the global protein microarray market. Moreover, U.S. dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2017. National expenditures on cancer care in the United States was USD ~125 billion in 2010 and could reach USD 156 billion by 2020. According to the American Cancer Society in 2017, approximately 16, 88,780 new cases of cancer were believed to be diagnosed. The high incidence rate of cancer, increase in awareness about this condition, rise in focus on healthcare, and well-established healthcare infrastructure is some of the factors driving the North American market growth.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global protein microarray treatment market attributed to changing lifestyle and increasing R&D activities for the development of new drugs. The European protein microarray market is expected to show a rapid growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to increasing government funding, rising awareness among people regarding personalized medicine, growing prevalence and incidence rate of cancer. Additionally, increasing adoption of protein chip in emerging economies such as China, India, and others is likely to create new opportunities for the protein microarray market. The Middle East & African market is projected to expand during the forecast period owing to the rising investments by the market players and increasing adoption of protein microarrays for diagnostic purpose.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…Continued!

Reports Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5310