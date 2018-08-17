Business

Middle Tennessee Mortgage Lenders Share Why Now is the Ideal Time to Buy a Home

Comment(0)

Murfreesboro, TN – August 17, 2018 – The economy is strong and unemployment is low, both signs that creeping interest rates will continue their upward climb. In the last three days, both the Chicago and Richmond Federal Reserve Bank Presidents indicated more interest rate hikes on the horizon for 2018.

According to Michael Daugherty of MidTNMortgages.com, “The Federal Reserve described the United States economy as strong last Wednesday which puts a rate hike in September above 90% according to those economists surveyed. This could put additional pressure on the front end of the curve where the spread between the 2yr treasury (2.67%) and the 10yr treasury (3.00%) is already considerably tight at 33 basis points. The probability of another interest rate hike in December is currently at 65%.”

If you have been on the fence about when to make a purchase, buying your home now is ideal for two reasons. First, to lock in the lower interest rate. This could mean potential savings of thousands of dollars over the life of your mortgage loan. Even a small interest rate hike will impact your monthly payment.

Kelly Cearing of KellyLeads.com says, “With rates on the rise, you want to be sure you are with a lender you trust to get you in the appropriate lending product and best rate for your transaction.”

The second reason to buy before interest rates go up is to qualify for as much home as possible. As rates rise, the amount of loan you can qualify for reduces, sometimes significantly. It can mean the difference between being approved for a $300,000 home or a $250,000 home depending on the current rate. In a market with lower inventory available to choose from, having more flexibility in your purchase price could make a huge difference in getting exactly what you want.

About:
Kelly Cearing, NMLS# 15556, is a mortgage lender with First National Bank in Murfreesboro, TN.
Michael Daugherty, NMLS# 1233387, is a mortgage lender with First Community Mortgage in Manchester, TN.

Related Articles
Business

Maryland Fill Dirt Contractor Discusses Residential Land Grading

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) August 11, 2018 – The Maryland fill dirt contractors at Dirt Connections recently published a blog post explaining how land grading and fill dirt are used in construction projects. Land grading, or making the ground level or sloped for various construction purposes, is essential to completing construction projects properly. Before a residential […]
Business

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024

Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market: Overview   Cyanoacrylates, also referred to as super glue, are covered under the famous family of adhesives used for application in industrial, medical, and household sectors. These adhesives usually have a shorter shelf-life. If unopened they can last up to a year, however, if opened they hardly last for more than […]
Business

Global Diazo Film PCB Market Research Report 2018 Overview, Demand & Forecast To 2023

editor

1 Marketsresearch.Biz Published Global Diazo Film PCB Market Research Report explore on defining and elaborating the key factors for the development of the Diazo Film PCB market and forecasts till 2023 The Diazo Film PCB Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Diazo Film PCB advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Diazo […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *