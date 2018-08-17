Baydesi, is a free local classifieds directory presenting information about the Indian events in Bay Area. Baydesi.com is an Indian business directory useful for everyone .It is the fastest growing online community helping for Indians living in Bay Area.
Dance till you drop this weekend as DJ Ashwin spins catchy tunes on May 26 at Three Dots and a Dash
With the weekend just around the corner it’s time to shortlist your ‘go-to’ place this weekend! Head to Three Dots and a Dash as DJ Ashwin spins some foot-tapping and popular House tracks on May 26, 2018, 8 p.m onwards. While you shake a leg or two, don’t forget to gorge on and sip on […]
The much awaited Aastha Gill single ‘BUZZ’ feat. BADSHAH & PRIYANK SHARMA is out and we can’t have enough of it!
Mumbai, 12th April, 2017:The song video that we all have been waiting for –BUZZ by Aastha Gill feat. rapstar Badshah and heartthrob Priyank Sharma is out and it promises to be on your replay mode. The video has been directed by the multi-talented Arvindr Khaira over 3 days in Chandigarh and can be seen exclusively […]
THE CLEVER FOX
There once lived a crow. One day he was very hungry. He had not been able to get any food the previous day. “If I do not get anything to eat I will starve to death,” he thought. As the crow was searching for food, his eyes fell on a piece of bread. He quickly […]