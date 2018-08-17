Health and Wellness

Human Reproductive Technologies Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2019

The global human reproductive technologies market is exhibiting a CAGR of 2.20% within the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. By the end of 2019, the market is expected to reach US$27.1 bn. This data is provided in a market intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Human Reproductive Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Procedures, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” draws accurate conclusions based on current and past trends displayed by this market. The forecast is based on factors that drive and restrain the market till 2019.

As detailed in the report, the global human reproductive technologies market is growing primarily due to the rising number of cases of infertility being registered around the world. A larger percentage of the population is being diagnosed with infertility, leading to them looking for fertility solutions. Most of the people who have trouble conceiving are tested as infertile, due to factors such as the consumption of toxic substances. This includes tobacco and alcohol. The market is also driven by the growing number of the obese, as obesity is also a major factor that can lead to infertility.

Another driver of the global human reproductive technologies market is the increasing number of people using pregnancy delaying methods. Most contraceptive initiatives are the ones promoted by government bodies and non-profit organizations in order to control the birth rate in developing economies and rural areas.

Conversely, the report also discusses the effect of the lack of contraceptive methods on the global human reproductive technologies market, along with common factors such as the increasing stress levels of people and the growing health problems created by pollution.

A major focal point in the global human reproductive technologies market is the increased sales of male contraceptive methods such as condoms. Male contraceptives provide multiple benefits such as the lack of any side effects, along with a reduced possibility of contracting venereal diseases. The growing penetration of male contraceptive products in the consumer markets will directly add to the growth rate of the global human reproductive technologies market.

The report’s geographical analysis of the global human reproductive technologies market places North America as the largest consumer in 2012. The second largest consumer was Europe. The report expects North America to continue leading the global human reproductive technologies market for the given forecast period. Asia Pacific is revealed to possess the fastest growth rate, which is attributed to an increasing population density, the growing number of consumers with high disposable incomes, and growing awareness regarding the availability of contraceptive methods.

The major companies in the global human reproductive technologies market are Merck KGaA, Ferring International Center S.A., Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Bayer Healthcare AG.

