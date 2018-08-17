Tech

Global Automotive Tire Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Comment(0)

“Rising sales of commercial and passenger vehicle will augment the global automotive tire market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Automotive Tire Market. The global tire market is estimated to show a significant growth rate due to growing automotive market specially in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan. The global automotive tire market is segmented based on vehicle type, road application, carcass material, construction and tire type. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Browse Full Report At: Global Automotive Tire Market Research

A tire is a last connected link of transmission system to the road. A tire is used to support weight of the vehicle, absorb road shocks, transmit traction, torque and braking forces to the road surface. A good tire installed in the vehicle as per requirement can increase the efficiency by 15-20% even in extreme weather condition such as slippery road. Growth in the automotive market is expected to create demand for automotive tire during the forecast period. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, around 97 million 4-wheeler vehicles were sold in 2017, globally, with a growth rate of 3.1% year on year basis. As an average, each car remains equipped with at least five new tires and medium commercial vehicle from 6-10 tiers and heavy duty more than 10 tiers. Life span of a tire of commercial vehicle is also lower as compared to other vehicle due to larger distance travelled by the vehicle in a day. Additionally, with the technological advancement of the vehicle such as better suspension, higher engine power, greater number of axle are getting introduced in the vehicle, hence, increasing the need of tire in a commercial vehicle. Hence, commercial vehicle is expected to have a major share in the automotive tire market.

Related Reports: Automobiles Industry Research

Passenger car market is also expected to provide significant contribution to the tire market. It is due to the rising demand of passenger cars in emerging economies. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the global sales of the passenger vehicle have been increased by 3.7% and 4.6% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The passenger car segment includes Hatchback, Sedan, Coupe, and SUVs. Europe has showed a growth of 2.6% in 2017 and Asia has showed a growth of 3.2% in 2017. Globally, about three quarter of the total vehicle sales are passenger cars. In 2017, out of 29.1 million 4-wheeler vehicles sold in China, 85% were passenger cars, similarly in India out of 4 million total 4-wheeler vehicles, 80% are passenger cars. Factors that are motivating the passenger car market are wide available price range, wide variety of model and increasing disposable income of the people in developed & developing economies. Hence, a significant growth rate and market share will be observed in the passenger car market during the forecast period.

THE REPORT COVER:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Automobile Tire Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the
Global Automobile Tire Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Automobile Tire Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Related Articles
Tech

Robert Miller Recognizes Team after Future Electronics Receives ‘Triple Crown’ of Awards from Vishay

futureelec

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire ) October 23, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, received the ‘Triple Crown’ of 2016 awards from Vishay in the Americas. Robert Miller, the founder and President of Future Electronics, praised the Future Electronics team after the company was named Passives Distributor of the Year 2016, […]
Tech

ProCall Enterprise: CTI for the CRM software AkquiseManager

Starnberg, 22/5/2018 From now on the users of AkquiseManager can use modern telephony functions: ProCall Enterprise from estos is now integrated into the CRM software via an interface. AkquiseManager helps companies efficiently manage, operate, and control customer data and sales activities. It was specifically developed to support new customers. ProCall Enterprise improves communication and collaboration […]
Tech

Distributed Antenna System Market Size to reach $15.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Distributed Antenna System Market, published by KBV research, The Global Distributed Antenna System Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The Donor Antenna market dominated the Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Component Type […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *