FARZI CAFÉ HYDERABAD celebrated Independence Day with Kids from Valmiki Foundation

Farzi cafe celebrated the 72nd Independence Day in style by hosting Kids from Valmiki Foundation. The chief guest for the event was Tollywood Actor and youth icon Vijay Deverakonda. The event started off with a cake cutting by the kids followed by a series of fun activities. The atmosphere was warm with giggles and laughter all around.

The staff and the management of Farzi cafe organized interesting games for the kids to entertain them and make them feel special and memorable. The guests, kids and the staff participated enthusiastically in the activities like Painting, Magic show, Singing, Dancing, Live Music etc and enjoyed the celebrations. Beautiful performances by all the children wrapped up the event. The day was full of fun and joy with over 50 kids having an experience of a lifetime. Kids interacted with Vijay Deverakonda and also clicked pictures with him.

Chef Sombir Choudhary has curated a special kids menu on this occasion which includes the dishes like Potato smiley’s with Tomato mayo, Chicken pop corn with Bbq cream, Cocktail Pizzas, Flavored cup cakes, Colorful candy floss, Nutella lolly pop, Mango flavored yogurt spheres and many more. Live chat counter has also organized especially for kids. The kids relished the sumptuous Brunch and special mocktails and were seen having a gala time.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aman Chainani, Partner, Farzi Cafe Hyderabad said, “We are very happy to celebrate Independence Day by inviting kids from Valmiki Foundation. This is an initiative to make them feel special and enjoy time in our hospitality. We thank Mr. Vijay Deverakonda and the kids for joining us for the celebrations and making it truly delightful experience. It was really fascinating to watch the kids dancing and enjoying. We look forward to celebrating many such occasions in the future.”