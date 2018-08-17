Tech

Edge Computing Market – Proliferation of Internet of Things

The global edge computing market is gaining from the challenges arising from the overuse of traditional centralized cloud computing architecture. Edge computing is a means of utilizing cloud computing by scrutinizing and processing the data at the periphery of the network, in close proximity to the source where it is created. Mobile computing, decreasing cost of computer components, and the large number of networked devices involved in Internet of Things (IoT) architecture are some of the key factors that are pushing the adoption of edge computing architecture.

One of the key factors driving the edge computing market is the proliferation of Inter of Things. Edge computing enables data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices to be processed as close to the source where it is created which eliminates the need to send it to data centers or clouds. Today, IoT has revolutionized the operating capability of humans, wherein IoT devices such as smartphones, virtual technology, and digital wearable among others have changed person’s routine life and increased the frequency of routine tasks. IoT offers advantages of ubiquitous network, process optimization, connected devices, sensor driven decision analytics, and marketing automation for enterprises that are driving its adoption across several industries. As a result, the significant increase in load on cloud impacting its functionality and response speed has posed the need to process or store critical data locally.

Edge computing deployments are ideally suited in a number of situations. One is when IoT devices have insufficient connectivity and it is not feasible for IoT devices to be seamlessly connected to a central cloud. High latency, low spectral efficiency, and non-adaptive machine type of communication are some of the serious challenges of cloud computing framework that is leading to a shift to computing to the edge devices of the network.

Edge computing offers economic benefits for organizations. This is because carrying out computing closer to the edge of the network helps organizations analyze crucial data in real-time. Edge computing is useful for organizations across many industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, and finance among others.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global edge computing market will be evaluated at US$8,024.5 mn in 2017 and further reach US$13,313.7 mn by the end of 2022 clocking a 10.7% CAGR therein.Among the key segments based on component, hardware is the leading segment that is anticipated to represent 54.3% of the market in 2017. Progressing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, the global edge computing market is likely to represent 52.8% of the global edge computing market.

