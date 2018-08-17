Do Radiation therapies cure Oral Cancers???

#Mouth_cancer, or #oral_cancer, is a type of head and neck cancer. It can occur anywhere in the mouth, on the apparent of the tongue, the lips, behind the cheek, in the #gums, in the crown and surface of the mouth, in the #tonsils, and in the #salivary_glands.

There are different stages of cancer we need to get noted of; if we identify it in the early stages we can cure it completely. The following are the stages of the cancer

Early Stage: The tumour size is less than 1 inch across and has not reached nearby lymph nodes.

Middle Stage: Here the tumour is more than 2 inches across but has not spread, or it has spread to one nearby lymph node on the same side of the neck as the tumour.

Late Stage: The cancer affects tissues around the mouth, lips, and possibly nearby lymph nodes; or it has spread to the rest of the body.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the five-year survival rates for oral cavity and pharynx cancers are as follows:

• 83 %, for Benign/localized cancer (that hasn’t spread).

• 64 %, for cancer that’s spread to nearby lymph nodes.

• 38 %, for cancer that’s spread to other parts of the body(Malignant type).

Overall, 60 percent of all individuals with oral cancer will survive for five years or more. The earlier the stage at diagnosis, the higher the chance of survival after treatment. In fact, the five-year overall survival rate in those with stage 1 and 2 oral cancers is typically 70 to 90 percent. This makes regular diagnosis and treatment all the more important.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the site and phase of the cancer, and the patient’s general health and personal preferences. A combination of treatments may be necessary. #Chemotherapy, #radiotherapy, and #surgery are three treatment options but there are many other available options like Keeping our #mouth_healthy, and following proper #nutrition.

Chemotherapy

#Chemotherapy involves using #powerful_medicines that #destruct the DNA of the cancer cells, reducing their ability to #replicate. Generally, cancer may be cured with #chemotherapy as well as radiation therapy, especially if there is a significant chance of the cancer returning.

Radiation therapy

#Radiation_therapy may #eliminate cancer if a patient is in the initial stages of oral cancer. Oral cancers are particularly sensitive to radiation therapy, which uses beams of high-energy X-rays or radiation atoms to damage the DNA inside the tumour cells, destroying their ability to duplicate. Radioactive wires or needles are stuck directly into the tumour, releasing a dosage of radiation into the tumour. The patient is usually under general anaesthetic. A course normally lasts from 1-8 days.

Surgery

Surgical removal of the tumour involves taking out the tumour and a margin of healthy tissue around it. A minor tumour will require minor surgery, but for larger tumours, surgery may involve removing some of the tongue or the jawbone.

Targeted drug therapy

Targeted drug therapy uses drugs known as #monoclonal_antibodies (mAb) to change aspects of cancer cells that help them grow. Cetuximab, or Erbitux, is used for some head and neck cancers. Targeted drugs may be combined with radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

