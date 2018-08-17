Health and Wellness

Cancer Bioinformatics: A New Approach

Comment(0)

Cancer is one of the complex and a common disease in which abnormal cells divide without control It can also spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymph systems. The poor diagnosis of the disease can be of many reasons like cell differentiation and origin, resistance against drugs and understanding of pathogenesis. The network and interaction between proteins and genes play an important role in cancer molecular mechanisms. Also, it is very important to introduce new concepts into cancer research to improve diagnosis therapies and prognosis of diseases. Cancer bioinformatics is an important part of the systems clinical medicine in cancer and the core tool and approach to carry out investigations in system biology. It is the ultimate goal being the discovery of new therapeutics and diagnosis of cancer.
This is going to be one of the major topics in the conference named, “World Congress on Cancer Therapy and Oncology Research”.
It gives us immense pleasure to welcome you to the “World Cancer Congress 2018” on December 12-13, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A conference bringing together some of the most recognised names in health care and pharmacy practice, providing all of us the opportunity to gain international research knowledge about cancer.
The conference includes Prompt Keynote Presentations, Special Sessions, Workshop, Symposium, Oral talks, Poster Presentations and Sponsors/Exhibitor.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

For Women’s Health Inc. has started their February Sale for their Cellulite Massager on Amazon

editor

For Women’s Health Inc. has started their February Sale for their Cellulite Massager on Amazon. During the month of February, their clients can get their high quality cellulite massager with 50% Off using this page http://www.forwomenhealth.org/cellulite-brush-sale For women’s Health has started selling this high quality yellow cellulite massager brush for over 3 years and during […]
Health and Wellness

Spectrometry Market is Expected to Reach Approximately US$19,608.7 mn by 2020-End

The proportion of geriatric population amongst the total population continues to grow and is the single largest driver for the growing global geriatric care services market. Changing family structure in most developed countries has resulted in decrease in time family caregivers can provide. This factor has been crucial in developing and shaping of geriatric care […]
Health and Wellness

IOT Healthcare Market is Projected to Reach USD 28.42 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 337.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2018 to 2025

editor

Rising investments in healthcare IoT solutions, implementation of IoT solutions for cost reduction, and the growing penetration level of connected devices in the healthcare industry are few factors projected to spur the IoT healthcare industry.  Scope of the Report: Growing awareness for advancement in AI technology and disease management tools such as remote patient monitoring, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *