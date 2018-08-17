Education

Assessment leaders reveal global best practices at Pearson VUE seminars

International assessment leaders, employers, higher education academics and association bodies from the UK, US and India will meet at two exclusive seminars hosted by Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, to reveal and debate global best practices.

The theme of the events, taking place at the end of the month in Delhi and Chennai, is: “Evaluating candidate aptitude and skills through assessments: Creating quality examinations for higher education and professionals in India”.

Pearson VUE’s Divyalok Sharma, senior director of client development, and Dr Gary Gates, senior vice president of global business, will lead the event. Industry leaders will take part in panel debates and give presentations on topics ranging from technologies in the assessment space, psychometrics, and online proctoring, to the importance of skills-focused certification.

Mr. Sharma said: “These events are a wonderful opportunity for a meeting of the minds from the world of assessment. Thought leaders across a wide range of organisations will bring their valuable expertise and observations together with the aim of learning from each other to raise assessment standards even further.”

At the Delhi event, speakers include: Prof. Furqan Qamar, secretary general, Association of Indian Universities; Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, vice chancellor, Shiv Nadar University and co-chair, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ranjit Madan, CEO, Life Sciences Sector Skills Development Council; and Maheshwer Peri, founder and chairman, Careers 360.

Speakers at the Chennai event include: Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, vice chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Dr. Balakrishna Shetty, vice chancellor of Sri Siddhartha University.

To register for the Delhi event on 29 August at 9am, go to the bit.ly/2LN7NgR website.

