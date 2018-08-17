Euro Heart Failure 2019 to be held at Amsterdam, Netherlands during February 18-19, 2019. This International Heart Conference will bring together world-class cardiovascular researchers, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, professors and scientists to discuss strategies for Cardiology. Cardiology Conference invites you to attend the 30th European Heart Diseases and Heart Failure Congress 2019 is designed to provide diverse and current education that will keep medical professionals abreast of the issues affecting the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Undoubtedly the participant at this Cardiology congress will be able to exchange with the best experts in the specialty and will return home with extensive knowledge
