Worldwide Osteoarthritis Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2023

Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis that occurs when flexible tissue at the ends of bones wears down. Increasing age is the major factor for the cause of the disease. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis which generally affects the hands, knee, hip and spines. It can causes pain, swelling, and reduced motion in the joints. Geriatric population and over-weighted individuals are at higher risks of osteoarthritis. Factors like growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Osteoarthritis Market

The key players for the Global Osteoarthritis Market are Abbott. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Europe), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company. (U.S.), ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A (Europe), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (U.S.), TissueGene Inc. (U.S.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Regeneron (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Osteoarthritis Market

America dominates the Global Osteoarthritis Market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population for osteoarthritis. Apart from this, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in America

Europe is the second largest Osteoarthritis Market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Availability of funds for research, huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditures, well-developed healthcare sector and government support for research & development are projected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Global the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies like India and China, and presence of huge opportunity in the market. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector is one of the fastest growing industries and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22.87% during the review period to reach USD 280 billion by 2020.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the Global Osteoarthritis Market due to presence of poor economy, especially, in African region. Majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East due to the well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of economies like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar.

Segmentations of Global Osteoarthritis Market

The global osteoarthritis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hip osteoarthritis, wrist osteoarthritis, spinal osteoarthritis, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging, joint fluid analysis, and others. The imaging segment, is sub segmented into X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, therapy, and others. The medication segmented is sub segmented into analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and others. The analgesics sub segment, by medication, is further segmented into acetaminophen, duloxetine, and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs sub segment, by medication, is further segmented into aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium and naproxen, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

