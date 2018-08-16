Tech

Software Development Costs: Understanding the different pricing models

Comment(0)

Determining the Software development costs is often seen as a herculean task.It is difficult to determine the exact software development cost as there are many variables involved in the calculation of the cost estimate. Some of these variables involve design methodology, technological expertise, project duration, the complexity of the project, platform or technology used, risk assessments. In order to increase the accuracy of software development costs estimate, it is important to analyse the entire SDLC.

Here are some important Software development pricing models:

Fixed price model: Fixed price model is suitable for projects with a limited or small scope. Here the software development costs and time frame are specified before the commencement of the project. It is difficult to make any alterations in the project plan afterwards. This type of pricing model is mainly adopted by companies that follow waterfall methodology.

Time and Material model: Time and material software pricing model are more appropriate for long-term development projects. This model provides the flexibility to make any changes in scope, features and delivery plans as and when required at any stage of project implementation. Time and Material pricing model is usually used by companies that use Agile development methodology.

Dedicated team model: In dedicated team model, an outsourced company provides skilled and dedicated experts depending upon the project requirements. Here the software development costs are decided on the basis of the level of expertise, domain knowledge, number of dedicated resources required for the project and their hourly or monthly rates.

Related Articles
Tech

3D Animation Market Is expected to witness substantial growth during Forecast by 2024

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global 3D Animation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 300 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: The global 3D animation market accounted for USD 11.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Based on geography, […]
Tech

New Pulse Capacitor Combines High Dielectric Constant with Increased Stability

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is distributing the new Exxelia Temex CF/CFS Series Dielectric Ceramic Pulse Chips Capacitors with a Printed Resistor option. Designed for Military/Defense, these capacitors are ideal for charge/discharge applications and AC filtering for high power RF. It combines the high dielectric constant of an X7R dielectric with the […]
Tech

Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Estimated to Perceive Accrued Value with a Staggering CAGR

Market Highlights: Direct carrier billing (DCB) is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. This online payment method is applicable to all smartphone and feature phone users. Consumers can use DCB to buy content on any digital platform. This method was earlier used […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *