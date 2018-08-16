Tech

Secure Web Gateway Market – Cloud-based Applications Spike Demand for Better Secure Web Gateways

Transparency Market Research observes that competitive landscape in the global secure web gateway market is moderately fragmented. Each big and new player has been closely watching the IT market to understand its impact on the demand of secure web gateways. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Sophos Group Plc are expected to develop affordable solutions to cater the growing demands of small enterprises, which in turn to will help the players to expand their horizons. A shift toward cloud-based solutions will be seen in the forthcoming years as companies try to make the most of this technology.

According to the research report, the global secure web gateway market is expected to be worth US$12,443.0 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 20.7%. The report also suggests, that the solution segment will prosper more than the software one. Geographically, North America is expected to stand out as the culture of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is becoming an important aspect of the professional setups.

Numerous advancements such as threat intelligence integration, automated real-time breach detection and prevention platforms and implementation of stringent laws and regulations are expected to boost the secure web gateway market. Infrastructural developments and increasing technological enhancements in web security products and solutions in various emerging economies have been identified as the key growth drivers for the global market. Email gateway solution segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing need to filter an emails that contains suspicious content, attachments, URLs and spam filtering. Launch of innovative secure web gateway solutions by number of players and growing IT spending have also made a significant difference to the positive earnings of the global market.

Multiple web security solutions and services providers are now offering advanced cloud based web security solutions. This emerging trend is expected to work in favor of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of secure web gateway solutions in BFSI industry is in order to protect banking and financial services firms and safeguard critical financial data from exposure and online frauds is anticipated to augment the global market. Rapid uptake of cloud-based applications has also spiked the demand for secure web gateway solutions amongst small and medium enterprises. Analysts anticipate that growing usage of advanced data storage technology will also have a positive effect on the global market. The wave of digitization in emerging economies is expected to create myriad lucrative opportunities for the global market in the forthcoming years.

