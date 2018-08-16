Tech

RDP launches 11.6 inch ThinBook – India’s Most Affordable Laptop

Mumbai, August 16 2018: RDP, India’s leading IT hardware and mobility manufacturing company today launched ‘ThinBook’ – India’s most stylish and slimmest 11.6-inch laptop at an affordable price to make computing available for everyone. RDP laptops has created disruption in the Indian market with its affordable pricing and advanced specifications.

The RDP ThinBook is sleek, matt black colored device with an 11.6 inch IPS screen and has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The company has put in a HD IPS panel despite the affordable price range of the laptop accounting for crisper video quality, and sharper viewing angles. The keyboard has also been redesigned with well-spaced chiclet keys and LED status lights above the keyboard for power, num lock and caps lock. The ThinBook is built on an Intel® Quad Core x5-Z8350 Processor, which has a burst frequency of up to 1.92GHz. It is also equipped with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and an integrated Intel HD 400 graphics. It also features an Optional HDD/SSD slot (DIY Model: customers can expand themselves based on their convenience with an additional HDD/SSD drive) and micro SD card slot. The laptop ships with Windows 10 operating system. The laptop can deliver more than 10 hours of mixed usage.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP, said “We are delighted to launch India’s most stylish and slimmest laptop – 11.6 inch ThinBook. RDP has always focused on affordability in the interest of masses – entrepreneurs & students, but has never shied away from quality. We are looking forward for more product launches in the coming days to provide affordable computing solutions for everyone. ”

