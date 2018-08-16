Raphaël Grandjean est le fondateur du Groupe RG à Corcelles. A 18 ans, il lance sa première entreprise d’informatique et aux fil des ans d’autres sociétés viennent se greffer. Raphaël Grandjean
Related Articles
Improve City, State, and Transportation Project Management with Loadspring
Loadspring’s Cloud Platform provides efficient, fast, and easy project management that benefit organizations around the world. These advantages extend to the public sectors that will reduce costs and delays for projects ranging from everyday tasks to massive infrastructure projects. [WILMINGTON, 8/172018]—Businesses and other commercial industries benefit from efficient cloud platforms. Cloud computing allows computer and mobile […]
Australia Soft Drinks In Market Research Report – 2018
Description : In 2017, soft drinks in Australia continued to record both positive volume and current value growth, with this also being stronger than that seen in 2016. Key drivers of sales included consumers seeking healthier beverage alternatives as well as looking for an energy hit or on-the-go hydration. Due to these trends, performances varied […]
Warehouse Robotics Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2023
Market Scenario: Companies such as ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), and Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading providers of warehouse robotics solution in the global market. In March 2018, ABB Ltd. announced about its latest robotic and drive technologies to automate warehouses and distribution centers. The company […]