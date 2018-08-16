Tech

Non-Destructive Testing Market Report 2018 – Olympus Corporation,Intertek Group PLC,Mistras Group, Inc,SGS S.A,GE Measurement & Control,Nikon Metrology

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the global non-destructive testing market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market have been analyzed along with the geographical insights. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors such as drivers, restraints & opportunities and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size breakdown with respect to four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. 
The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within global non-destructive testing market. It further elucidates the lucrative investment opportunities as well as provides detailed competitive analysis of the key market players.
The report provides extensive analysis and company profiles of top competing vendors.Olympus Corporation,Intertek Group PLC,Mistras Group, Inc,SGS S.A,GE Measurement & Control,Nikon Metrology, Inc,Ashtead Technology, Inc,Ashtead Technology, Inc,Sonatest Ltd,Bosello High Technology S.R.L,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are some of the prominent vendors of the market and Contracts and partnerships are the most adopted market strategies of global Non-Destructive Testing Market.
Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the global non-destructive testing market.
• Quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Porter’s five forces analysis assists to comprehend the market environment in reference to the buyers and sellers activities.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.
• The quantitative and qualitative analysis would help the buyers to have a holistic view of the global non-destructive testing market.
Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Segmentation
By Testing Method
• Ultrasonic Testing
• Radiography Testing
• Visual Inspection Testing
• Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing
• Eddy-Current Testing
• Liquid Penetrant Testing
• Others
By Technique
• Volumetric Examination
• Surface Examination
• Others (Integrity Examination, and Condition Monitoring)
By Industry Vertical
• Oil & Gas
• Energy & power
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive & transportation
• Infrastructure
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
• Rest of the World

