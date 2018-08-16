Business

Manor Lakes Offers the Flexible Lifestyle of Lake Precincts at the Master-Planned Lakeside

The need for work and play balance has attracted Australians to the flexible lifestyle of precinct living. Lakeside, a master-planned neighbourhood in Manor Lakes, offers the benefits of living in a lake precinct while being close to Melbourne CBD.

[MANOR LAKES, 16/08/2018] — Manor Lakes, a residential community in Australia under Dennis Family, offers house and land for sale in one of Australia’s newest lake precincts. The master-planned Lakeside community is ideal for people who are seeking a flexible precinct lifestyle.

The Charm of Precinct Living in Australia

Precinct living in Australia has recently become associated with flexible lifestyles, says Domain in a recent article. Medium-density developments have drawn strong interest with the idea of living close to work and play, since most lifestyle precincts are strategically located near central business districts and have recreational spaces built within the community proper.

Another point of attraction of precinct living, according to Domain, is the diverse community. Precinct residents range from young couples and starting families to elderly downsizers. The amenities found within the precinct become avenues for people to interact and eventually build a close-knit community.

Premier Residential Neighbourhood at Manor Lakes

Lakeside is a master-planned neighbourhood within the established community of Manor Lakes. Lakeside provides access to schools and public transport, while offering a work-life balance through various outdoor activities at the open green spaces found within the community proper.

One of Manor Lakes’ key outdoor activity areas is located in the new lake precinct, home to over 20,000 trees and grasses. The area is part of the estate’s commitment to re-vegetation and conservation. Residents are welcome to visit the lake area for picnics and barbecues or to simply enjoy the lakeside view.

About Manor Lakes

Combining exceptional lifestyle quality and beautiful architectural design, Manor Lakes offers house and land packages for sale in a thriving close-knit community. The real estate proper is strategically located 40 minutes from the Melbourne central business district via route networks or public transport.

Visit https://manorlakes.com.au to learn more about the community.

