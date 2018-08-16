Business

Engagedly announces TOP 100 HR INFLUENCERS OF 2018

Comment(0)

St. Louis, MO – August 16, 2018 – Engagedly is proud to announce its list of “Top 100 HR influencers of 2018”. Innovation and progress in the field of HR would not have been possible without the dedication and contributions of these professionals. While many of the influencers were also on the 2017 list, this year’s list is a lot more diverse and includes over 60 new influencers.

The list of 100 was narrowed down by Engagedly’s industry research team from nearly 300 nominations. The research team emphasized on HR professionals from all divisions and sub-specialties within the broader HR community to encompass the entire industry, including HR Generals, HR Tech and Talent Management.

This year, Engagedly took a data-driven approach to the top 100 List. Professionals were analyzed based on their social media following, blogging activity, presence at conferences, work in academia, and innovative contributions. Recency, frequency, and relevance of engagement over the past year were the main points of focus.

Congratulations to the selected influencers who made it to the top 100 this year. Check out these influencers’ blogs, websites, books, and speeches to learn more about innovative HR.

You can access the list here – https://engagedly.com/top-100-hr-influencers-list-of-2018/

For queries, call 1-650-485-1642

Related Articles
Business

Global Polyolefins Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2018 – 2021

Polyolefins Market Report Added By Market research future.com, offers Global Industry Share, Growth, Size, Trends, and Forecast Till 2023. Polyolefins Market Report also covers key players, segregate the market into different segmentations and factors affecting the market (drivers, restraints, and opportunities). The global Polyolefins market has been growing at the CAGR of ~6.49 % from […]
Business

1.78% Win on Successful Signals from EC500

editor

Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday. Austin, TX, April 12, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Stock markets closed down Friday, April 6, 2018 and EC500 correctly predicted the event last Wednesday. On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, EC500 triggered a sell of SPY at $263.52. EC500 triggered a […]
Business

Global Baby Gift Bundles Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years

editor

The Global Baby Gift Bundles Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Baby Gift Bundles industry.Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Baby Gift Bundles market analysis is provided for the international market including development […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *