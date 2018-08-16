Tech

Don’t let cost of creating an app ruin your SDLC plans

Comment(0)

To understand what does it cost of creating an app, we have to explore the different variables that affect the cost of creating an app. It is important to understand the variations in hourly rates prior to calculating the total cost of creating an app.
As much as we would like to put a finger on a cost of creating an App, we come up only with an estimate, because each app development process involves many factors that collectively influence the cost of creating an App.
Now let’s look at what factors together make the cost of creating an app.

Business app Model: The hunt to build an app starts with your business plan and your business model for bringing in revenue. Every factor that plans your business model will determine what your app needs, thus, influence the cost of creating an app.

Android vs Apple platform: Once you determined what your app needs to do and who it need to reach, you will need to decide on a platform for its creation. You can build an app on iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android, Windows Phone, the Web or all together. Based on the platform you select, the cost of creating an app is going to vary.

Features: After deciding on the platform, it’s time to simply engage in developing an app. The features of an app you’re hoping to develop as well as its technical requirements are going to be the solitary most important element in the cost of creating an app.

Design: As we know customers buy with their eyes. When it comes to app development, the design matters a lot and the cost of creating an app will vary. To look great, your app will need an icon, a splash screen, interface elements, buttons and many other features that attract users to engage with it.

Freelancer vs Agency: The type of developer you choose will have a big impact on the cost of creating an app. There are 3 basic categories of developers you can choose from:
Freelancer
Small agency
Large agency
We hope that after exploring the above factors it may be possible for you to make an estimate of the cost of creating an app. You can be confident about the factors involved in mobile application development process and what constituents together make the cost of creating an app. If you still have any query then simply contact Suma Soft. We are globally trusted Android app development outsourcing company and we would love to assist you. For more information get in touch with-https://goo.gl/6LP7NJ

Related Articles
Tech

Wearable Technology Market: Rise in Disposable Income to Fuel the Global Wearable Technology Market

The global wearable technology market is anticipated to grow significantly in coming years. The report goes for evaluating the market size and future development capability of the wearable innovation market in light of types, items, application, and area. The report breaks down the market structure by distinguishing different sub-segments of the wearable technology market. The […]
Tech

GPON Technology Market Plays Important Role in Telecom

According to the new market research report “GPON Technology Market by Component (OLT and ONT), Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Mobile Backhaul), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the overall GPON technology market is expected to be worth USD 11.07 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% […]
Tech

Employment Screening Services Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2023

Market Highlights: The process of identifying, verifying and various past records of an employee on job or pre-employment such as criminal records, background verification, credit checks, and others. Every country government have made their own rules and regulations regarding background verification of employees or candidates selected for the job. The main purpose of these employment […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *