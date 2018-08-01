Lifestyle

Summer Dress Collection – Self Portrait Dress, Never Miss

Self-Portrait has amassed quite the celebrity following in the four years since it launched, with Meghan Markle, Kylie Minoguelook and Blair Eadie all sporting new-season looks over the past few months alone. The street style set continues to give the brand its seal of approval, posting dreamy dresses on Insta on a daily basis, giving us all the confirmation we need that Self-Portrait is still very much the destination for girls who like their dresses lacy and ruffled.

Self Portrait Pink Tiered Lace Mini Dress
Self portrait sale, shop for self portrait pink tiered lace mini dress here. This style is cut from pink circle floral lace and is detailed with tonal lace trims throughout. This dress is fitted through the bodice and falls to a tiered mini skirt. This style is lined and fastens at the back.

Self Portrait Flounced Check Skirt
Self portrait sale, shop for self portrait flounced check skirt here. This style features an asymmetric flounce that is detailed with yellow topstitching. This skirt is designed with button and tab details along the waist. This style is lined and fastens at the back.

Self portrait dresses are available at the self portrait sale online store. Please do not miss out, they are doing summer sale now.

