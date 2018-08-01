Segment-level analysis along with market size forecasts and estimations of Superdisintegrants Market

Superdisintegrants Market was worth USD 332.47 Million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 484 Million by 2023. Superdisintegrants are used in preparing pharmaceutical products to enhance the ability to dissolve and therefore accommodating faster drug release.

The Growth of Superdisintegrants market is ascribed to several factors such as growing elderly population, the advent of more efficient superdisintegrants and penetration of pharmaceutical industry. However, lack of sufficient financial aid from the government might hinder the market growth.

By products and services, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

By product type, synthetic superdisintegrants lead the market in 2016.

With respect to product type, Superdisintegrants market is divided into Natural superdisintegrants and synthetic superdisintegrants. Synthetic superdisintegrants occupied the major market share in 2016 owing to the increasing use of sodium starch glycolate, and crospovidone. Synthetic superdisintegrants are further categorised into modified Starch, Crospovidone, Modified Cellulose, Ion Exchange Resins and Calcium Silicates.

Tablets segment to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

By Application, the superdisintegrants market can be categorised into Tablets and capsules.

On the basis of therapeutic Area, superdisintegrants market can be segmented into gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Haematological Diseases and Inflammatory Diseases

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market owing to the high technological advancement and high demand for investments towards health care. Europe occupies the place next to North America in the global market. The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players of the superdisintegrants market include Ashland, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma, Roquette, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nippon Soda Co and Huber Corporation.

