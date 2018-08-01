Health and Wellness

Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the Fluoroscopy Market Study 2023

Fluoroscopy Market was worth USD 1990 Million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.2%, to reach USD 2329.44 Million by 2023. The increasing preference for more advanced scientific methods of treatment across the globe is the main reason behind the high predicted growth of the market.

By Type, the Mobile segment to majorly dominate the global market

Under the categorization by type, the global market is segmented into Fixed Systems and Mobile systems. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like pulmonary embolism, abdominal aneurysms and deep vein thrombosis impacted such growth. Due to the relative ease of usage and transport, the demand for the Mobile systems is on the rise.

Cardiovascular segment to out power other segments in the forecast period

On the basis of classification by application, the global market is divided into Biopsy, Cardiovascular medications, Orthopaedic surgeries and other applications. The globally increasing occurrence of various types of heart diseases creates the necessity for good quality X-ray facilities. This is a positive influence on the market revenue. The Cardiovascular segment is predicted to grow at a higher rate during the estimated period.

By end user, the Hospital segment accounts for the highest share of the market in 2016

Under classification based on the end user, the global market is divided into Clinics, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centres. The incidence of various new kinds of diseases creates demand for Fluoroscopy market through various treatment and diagnostic facilities across the world. Hospital segment is estimated to provide the biggest share of the global market.

North America to dominate the global market in the forecast period till 2021

The global market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions. Owing to the sophisticated treatment facilities and increase in the number of reimbursement schemes by the government, North America region is expected to account for the largest market share globally from 2016 to 2021. Emerging medical markets in the countries like India and China will results in the high growth rate during the forecast period.

The top players in global Fluoroscopy Market are Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare., Orthoscan Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Amico X-ray innovations, Philips N.V., and Hitachi Ltd.

