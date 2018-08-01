Micro Hydro Electric Market Report 2016 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2024

Energy contained in flowing water has

been tapped into for centuries. First it was for the mechanical power,

and, in the past one century for electricity. Micro hydroelectricity

systems, primarily used in homes, small businesses, farms and ranches,

can generate up to 100 kw of electricity. They contain a turbine, pump,

or waterwheel to convert the energy of flowing water into rotational

energy, which is then transformed into electricity.

Such micro hydro electric systems

have gained a lot of traction in the developing nations of the world in

the past one decade. They are being leveraged to bring about economic

development of far flung rural areas, especially in mountainous

terrains, where traditional electricity is difficult to provide via

traditional methods.

A report by Transparency Market Research

studies the global micro hydro electric market to offer essential

information on it. It presents a qualitative analysis of the factors

promoting and hindering the market. The report also profiles major

companies operating in the market and leverages market-leading

analytical tools to uncover opportunities and threats they might

encounter.

Global Micro Hydro Electric Market: Drivers and Restraints

Micro hydro electric, like

hydroelectricity, is a reliable technology that relies on a

non-polluting and renewable resource like water. Unlike solar and wind

power, it can be generated round the day and year by adjusting the flow

of water. Additionally, it is an indigenous resource, which can be

easily integrated with irrigation and water supply projects anywhere. It

has shorter gestation period and gives higher return on investment on

account of lower upfront capital required. It also has reduced

operational and maintenance expenses because of its simple designs.

Because of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, the micro hydro

electric systems have been seeing steady uptake over the years. The

burgeoning population worldwide and developing economies have also led

to the growth in the market.

Countering the growth in the global micro

hydro electric market is the limited exposure to micro hydroelectric

generators among people. Besides, small water turbines do not have a

strong efficiency, that is, a considerable amount energy is always lost

in the process of transformation. Their efficiency level is about 75%.

Power is also lost in the pipe carrying the water to the turbine on

account of friction. To avoid this, the systematic design needs to be

tweaked. All these factors have also hobbled their swift uptake.

Global Micro Hydro Electric Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments of the global micro

hydro electric market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the

Rest of the World. In Europe, Asia Pacific, and in certain parts of

Africa, water wheels were leveraged to propel different industrial

machineries, such as mills and pumps. On account of the early initiation

into the technology, the regions have been at the forefront of adopting

micro hydro electric systems. China in Asia Pacific, so far, is the

leading market in the world for micro hydroelectricity. Small hydropower

market in China is filliped by the rural electrification programs of

the Chinese government. Going forward, the market in China is slated to

progress further.