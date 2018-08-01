Machine Translation Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2025

Global Machine Translation Market 2018 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Machine Translation industry. This report studies Global Machine Translation in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

The Global Machine Translation market 2018 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Machine Translation market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Machine Translation Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including:-

• AppTek

• Asia Online

• Cloudwords

• IBM

• Lighthouse IP Group

• Lingo24

• Lingotek

• Lionbridge Technologies

• Lucy Software and Services

• Moravia IT

• Pangeanic

• ProMT

• Raytheon BBN Technologies

• SDL

• Smart Communications

• Systran International

• Welocalize

• …

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Machine Translation Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Machine Translation Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Machine Translation market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

• Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

• Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

• Neural MT

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Military & Defense

• IT

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Machine Translation (MT)

2 Global Machine Translation (MT) Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

8 China Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

9 India Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Machine Translation (MT) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Machine Translation (MT) Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

