Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market–projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2023

According to the report “Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics market” has been estimated at USD 2.22 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Artificial organs and bionics are the devices that can be implanted or integrated into humans to take place of a natural organ or provide the necessary to help the patient lead a normal life. These devices are man-made and require a skilled labor.

Artificial organs are the devices that can temporarily or permanently implanted into a body. Bionics provide support and can be internally and externally worn to perform body functions.

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Drivers & Restraints

The Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics market is mainly propelled because of rising number of heart failures in the region along with kidneys, pancreas, and lungs failures thus leading to high demand for organ transplants. Moreover, increasing aged population is driving the market growth in this region. However, the market is constrained because of high cost of transplants, uncertainty in the patient’s mind about the success of operation and its consequences as well as insufficient number of skilled doctors to carry out the transplants.

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Segmentation

By Product

1. Artificial Organs

• Artificial heart

• Artificial liver

• Artificial kidney

• Artificial lungs

• Artificial pancreas

2. Bionics

• Vision Bionics

• Ear Bionics

• Orthopedic Bionics

• Cardiac Bionics

• Brain Bionics

By technology

• Mechanical Bionics

• Electronic Bionics

By Type of Fixation

• Implantable

• Externally worn

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Overview

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market is expected to witness high demand due to increased awareness about medical treatments. The material that makes body interfaces or implants are known as biomaterials.

The application and study of electronics and mechanics for replacing a part of a functional organ is termed as medical bionics. Due to the advancement in biomedical science, organ transplantation has become feasible.

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Latin America market for Artificial Organs and Bionics is geographically segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. The growth potential in Latin American market for new players is fostered by rising income levels and increasing awareness in developin economies about such procedures. Moreover, insufficient organ donors and huge number of patients waiting for organ transplant procedures will significantly drive the growth of artificial organs and bionics market in this region.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market outlook? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Latin America artificial Organs and Bionics Market?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Artificial Organs and Bionics suppliers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Artificial Organs and Bionics currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of Artificial Organs and Bionics?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Artificial Organs and Bionics?

Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies operating in the market are Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Ossur, Ekso Bionics, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Worldheart Corporation, Thoratec Corporation and Biomet.

