Dewatering Pumps Market to be valued at US$ 9,510.2 Mn by 2028 end, reveals a new research report

The global dewatering pumps market is identified as a fairly concentrated market with the organized sector having a share of around 49% of the global market followed by Tier 2 and small scale manufacturers. The principal aim of the manufacturers has been the expansion of market footprint via extension of their product portfolio and strengthening of the sales and distribution network. Leading players in the market are focused to shift their production bases to Asia Pacific in order to capitalize on the economies of scale. The global market, characteristically, is poignant towards consolidation. Several mergers were seen during the recent past; the same trend is anticipated to continue over the coming years with profitability to remain as the core strategy behind these acquisitions.

Long-term tie-ups with EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) companies are expected to provide high and stable sales to international manufacturers of dewatering pump. Most sales of small and medium capacity pumps take place through distributors and retailers, which generally hold multi-branded & wide variety products at their shelves. Providing integrated offerings through diverse range of products and developing strong distribution and aftersales service network at regional and local level can provide significant opportunities for growth. In order to gain competitive advantage, strong focus on life-cycle costs analysis, including reducing operating costs through energy-efficient solutions, is highly required for product differentiation.

According to the report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global dewatering pumps market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the market was worth US$ 5,498.6 Mn and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 9,510.2 Mn by the end of 2028.

Burgeoning Exploration Activities for New Sources of Water to Trigger High Demand

Governments of emerging economies in Asia Pacific and MEA, particularly in countries such as South Africa, Morocco and the UAE, are focusing on improving drinking water facilities in urban as well as rural areas. Also, exploration of new water sources is expected to increase sales of pumps with enhanced capacity and efficiency for agricultural and domestic applications. Desalinization projects are also expected to contribute to adoption of pumps, as most parts of the globe still lack the basic facility of running water.

An estimated 60% of the world is still without running water. ASEAN region is witnessing increase in water supply and sanitation projects by governments, which is likely to boost sales of centrifugal pumps for domestic and agricultural applications. It has been estimated that only 50% of the global population has access to drinking water from a piped connection providing running water in their homes or compounds. As per the analyst, the demand for dewatering pumps across the globe, especially in ASEAN countries will increase owing to these reasons.

   

  Low Priced China-based Pumps to Act as Hindrance to Market Growth

The presence of numerous Chinese players who are offering low-priced pumps acts as a restraint to most regional and global players offering pumps. The surging price pressure from these players is influencing the main suppliers to offer high-quality, reliable, efficient, and technologically-advanced pumps at competitive prices. However, the price sensitive nature of the market is a restraining factor on overall revenue growth potential of the global pump market. Emergence of China as a major producer of low cost pumps, is has disrupted the market to a certain extent. In order to overcome this challenge, international pump vendors need to differentiate their products through various additional services and integration of advanced technologies.

