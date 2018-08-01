Tech

Commercial telematics Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The study reveals that commercial telematics is trending in North America region. The innovation in technology including video capabilities, artificial intelligence and others, are driving factors for the market growth to the large extent. It helps to collect the information about the people who all are using telematics to manage the fleet without bothering much about the cost. In 2012, Verizon Communications Inc. has acquired of HUGHES Telematics Inc. to provide and accelerate growth through the delivery of advanced automotive, fleet telematics and machine-to-machine services. The majority of applications are automotive navigation, real-time vehicle information, infotainment solutions, and others.

In North America region, the commercial telematics market is estimated to grow with huge market size in coming years. The electronic logging devices has been made mandatory in U.S and is leading to high adoption by smaller fleets. The commercial telematics solutions offers to monitor the fuel consumption and measures CO2 emission in the vehicles. The telematics is widely used in automotive connectivity solution. It offers new business model to the automotive, transportation, health care and other industries, which is driven by safety improvements, consumer trends, increasingly connected lifestyles and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Commercial telematics Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

The global commercial telematics market is expected to grow at USD ~42 Billion by 2023, at ~18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global commercial telematics market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region.

Global Commercial Telematics Market by Type:

Vehicle Telematics

Fleet telematics

Insurance Telematics

Others

Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solutions:

Remote Alarm & Monitoring

Navigation and location based

Infotainment

V2v and V2i

Tele-health

Others

Global Commercial Telematics Market by End- Users:

Media & Entertainment

Government agencies

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Others

Global Commercial Telematics Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global commercial telematics market are – Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.), Harman International Industries, Inc.( U.S.), TomTom Telematics BV (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group Plc (U.K), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany), Trimble Inc. (US), Telefónica S.A. (Spain), and Mix Telematics International Ltd (South Africa), among others.

Intended Audience

Commercial telematics manufacturing companies
Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers
Compliance regulatory authorities
Government agencies
Information technology companies
Investors and Venture Capitalists
Commercial telematics providers
Research and development companies
Market research and consulting firms
Solution providers
Technology standards organizations
Technology investors
System Inegrators
