Business

Cloud Backup Market

Comment(0)

Worldwide, the Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $190.5 billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cloud Backup markets respond to the advantages brought by mega data centers for cloud computing. The quality and the customization of mega data centers are significant market growth drivers. Automation of process is a key efficiency tool.

Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.

Cloud-backup markets get really, really big by 2024, $190.5 billion. The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things. 

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/cloud-backup-market/request-sample

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders


• IBM
• Amazon
• Microsoft
• Google
• Iron Mountain Incorporated
• Veeam Software

Key Topics

• Cloud Backup Markets
• Cloud Virtual Machine
• Platform Stack-Services
• Mega Data Centers
• Cloud CSP

Table of Contents

Abstract: Cloud Back-up Markets Grow as The Enterprise Moves from Data Center to Cloud 1
Cloud Back-up Executive Summary 15
Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices 15

1. Cloud Back-up: Market Description and Market Dynamics 17
1.1 Cloud Back-up 17
1.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center 19

2. Cloud Back-up Market Shares and Forecasts 20
2.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces 20
2.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud 22
2.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares 22

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want. 

 

Related Articles
Business

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by distribution channel(hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy), application type(active pharmaceutical ingredient, dry powders and biologics) and end user(pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organization) market […]
Business

Energy Management System Market Expected to Account for US$ 14,463.6 Mn by the forecast period, 2017-2025

editor

The recent report on global energy management system (EMS) market, which is currently procuring valuation of US$ 6,340 Mn and is estimated to hold valuation of almost US$ 21,627 Mn by the end of 2025. The market is anticipated to witness expansion at CAGR of 14.8% throughout the assessment period (2017-2025). Drivers and Restraints of […]
Business

Minecraft Server Net Will Help You Find the Ideal Minecraft Server

editor

Minecraft Server Net is offering the best and most effective way to find all the Minecraft servers you will need within the very least amount of time possible. One way or the other, Minecraft is without a doubt one of the most popular online games out there. After all, it does feature so much creativity, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *