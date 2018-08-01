Entertainment

Baner-Pashan Link road gets a new resto-bar- LINKIN BARREL

In the latest news, Linkin Barrel has opened a new hangout resto-bar for the socio-Punekars. It is located at the buzzing town of Baner-Pashan link road. As you can tell the name resonates the locality and also the vibe of the youth. This resto-bar is owned by the Octave group which comprises of cousins Subir Kotwal, Sanatan Waghulkar, Navin Waghulkar, Karan Shewale, Arjun Shewale, Keval Kadam and Hemanshu Karpe.

It promises to set you in the right mood for a music-filled time with cozy lights, comfort food and delicious cocktails. The ambience of the place is only a compliment to all that is offered. It is on a rooftop that combines urban wooden decor with greenery to sooth your pulse and lend you a euphoric time.

The much anticipated resto-bar, Linkin Barrel, opened its doors to Pune on Saturday, 27th July. The launch witnessed a packed house with guests like Suraj Repe, Rashmi and Chahat Dalal, Kunal and Dharini Turakhia, Hiral Rani, Akanksha Dharmani, Chaitanya Gokhale among many others.

Linkin Barrel offers you an extensive variety of decadent food and drinks comprising of wood fire smoked pizzas, worldwide food and much more. Its food menu is not only lip-smackingly tasty but also offers comfort to your rushed routine. When you’re there don’t forget to try wood infused drinks such as Barrelage and the smoky martinis.

Get set for evenings with spectacular views and exhilarating events that would involve wonderful acoustic nights and throbbing DJ nights at Linkin Barrel.

