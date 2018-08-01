Entertainment

American Company Presented PinkGoddess Whitening Cream in Asia

Fort Worth, Texas, Aug 01, 2018 — American beauty-oriented company presented their first skin whitening cream – PinkGoddness – in Asia. The ointment is designed to treat the increased skin pigmentation especially in the intimate zone and underarms.

Increased skin pigmentation, also known as hyperpigmentation, is a common condition that can be caused by hormonal disbalance, endocrine disorders, skin damage, allergic reactions, the use of certain medications, genetic features, individual features of the body, and more.

PinkGoddes cream is a home remedy for topical use designed to help people get rid of the hyperpigmentation. Product’s active ingredients are mentioned on producer’s official website and these are Beeswax (Cera Alba), Licorice, and Glycolic and Caprylic acids.

Beeswax is widely used for treating many skin conditions as dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema. It also relieves pain and has anti-inflammatory properties. It is used as ingredient in PinkGoddess cream formula because it has powerful softening and whitening effects, and visually reduces skin defects.

Topical ointments, containing Licorice root extract, are recommended for treating eczema. In addition, Licorice can be a successful remedy for different dermatological conditions due to its antibacterial properties. As part of cream’s composition, Licorice root whitens the skin and supports regeneration processes.
Glycolic and Caprylic аcids аре responsible for pigmentation reduction.

According to product’s official website, PinkGoddess cream is now sold at discounted price for limited period of time.

Contact:
Barbara Thompson
PinkGoddess
9800 Hillwood Parkway,
Fort Worth, Texas, 76177 USA
+442037699515
support@pinkgoddesscream.com
http://www.pinkgoddesscream.com

