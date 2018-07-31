Health and Wellness

Uncle takes brave decision to donate organs; father pleads for more help

30th July 2018, Bengaluru: 27-year-old Vijay Kumar met with a brutal accident during the early hours of 26th July, around 1 A.M in the morning. It was a hit and run case by a car driver, who is still absconding. The incident occurred near Hirisave district of Hassan.

The 27-year-old man was rushed to SPARSH Hospital, Yeshwanthpur on the same day at 4 A.M in the morning. However, he was declared dead on 29th July, by the doctors at SPARSH.

Upon being declared brain dead, the doctors at SPARSH Hospital – consoled the family to donate the victim’s organs. The uncle of the victim upon taking the consent from the family took the brave decision and agreed to donate the organs. The victim’s mother was hospitalised and is still kept in the dark about her son’s death. Whereas the father went into a state of shock upon hearing this news.

The family, whose sole breadwinner was Vijay, currently has nobody for their assistance. He used to work as a toll booth conductor, at a toll booth near Hassan District. He was employed on a contract basis. “We discussed on whether to do this or not. Then his family and I mutually agreed to donate the lad’s organs” said Yogesh, Vijay’s uncle. “Please help us! Finances are difficult now that Vijay is dead! We will be more than grateful if anyone could help us in funding the family for basic needs” Kempe Gowda, father of Vijay pleaded. Donors can donate liberally to Mr Kempe Gowda on his bank account no.: 64162107556, IFSC Code: SBIN0040186, Bank Name: State Bank of India and Branch Name: Hirisave

On the increase in organ donations over the years, Dr Mallikarjun Sakpal expressed, “It is truly unfortunate to know about young lives being snatched away because of another person’s recklessness. Yet, families are understanding of the concept of organ donation and contribute towards this greater good.”

Vijay is currently survived by his ailing mother and his next of kin.

