Senior Helpers The Villages Provides a Care Regimen for Aging Adults

Senior Helpers offers a comprehensive, customized at-home plan for managing the disease of aging adults, ensuring each client maintains a better quality of life despite their condition.

[FLORIDA, 07/31/2018] – Caring for seniors living with chronic diseases or conditions can be a struggle. As such, Senior Helpers The Villages offers its comprehensive at-home plan for disease management. The elderly care provider implements the program through its trained and professional caregivers.

The Senior Care Regimen

Senior Helpers The Villages looks after aging adults through its senior home health care services in Leesburg. The company’s Director of Nursing, a registered nurse (RN), works with the families of seniors in creating a customized care plan.

The elderly care provider has a case management program that reviews the care plan to ensure meeting the senior’s varying needs and the family’s expectations.

One-on-One Assistance

The comprehensive at-home plan for seniors provides a hands-on assistance with all their needs and activities. Senior Helpers The Village offers supervision for walking, proper hygiene, meal preparation, and much more.

The company also provides help with daily living activities like medicine management and exercise routines.

The one-on-one assistance varies, depending on the senior’s needs. Senior Helpers The Village offers this kind of assistance to aging adults with the following diseases:

• Stroke
• Cancer
• Arthritis
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Osteoporosis
• Multiple sclerosis
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Parkinson’s disease

The company assures family members of a better quality of life for aging adults through its services, adding ”Throughout the care regimen, the Senior Helpers case management program calls for ongoing review of the care plan to ensure the changing needs of your senior parent and family are met.”

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers started with the idea of filling in the gaps in senior care in America. With the help of Peter Ross, Tony Bonacuse founded the company to provide excellent senior home care services. With trained and certified caregivers, Senior Helpers offers reliable in-home care services for aging adults. These include personal care, companion care, sitting services, and more. Visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today for more information.

