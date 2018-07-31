Lifestyle

Ralph Pierre Watches Launched by Incosi Fashions

Comment(0)

Maharashtra, 31 July 2018: An Indian fast fashion e-commerce company,Incosi Fashions, set up with a vision of becoming world’s leading fast fashion and lifestyle technology company,announces a new range of watchesfor Indian Youth.

Ralph Pierre is a fast fashion brand offering trendy watches catering to the youth. The collection comprises 10 watches classified under 3 categories – Actif, Bande and Sublime. These watches come with high performance features in trendy colors and designs.

The entire range of Ralph Pierre includes stylish & top quality fashion goods at reasonable prices for today’s youth. In addition to the looks and design, quality of the watches as well has been well defined. Each watch in the Ralph Pierre collection comes with Citizen Miyota Movement and SONY batteries with a 3 years life span.

Fast Fashion is emerging as an aggressively growing category in the Indian Retail Sector. In recent years, Indian fashion retail market has witnessed several significant changes which speak for country’s growing fashion retail market. One of the main significant change is advancing online retail or e-retail of fashion goods throughout the country.

With the increased usage of the internet and the increased acceptance of smartphones, the consumers’ awareness about international trends is increasing and accordingly, they are seeking the same. Due to the improved living standard and higher disposable income, today’s young consumers are willing to spend on the latest fashion trends at the best value prices.

Ralph Pierre bridges the gap between the class and affordability in the fast fashion segment. Ralph Pierre has been launched with watches for now and soon other fashion categories are to be added. With trendy international designs and aggressive pricing, Ralph Pierre provides a viable option to users to own quality trendy fashion goods at reasonable prices.

About Incosi Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

Incosi Fashions is an Indian Fast Fashion e-commerce company created by Fashion and Technology enthusiasts. It is a house of brands created with an aim to make innovative fashion & lifestyle technology products to fit all pockets. The current portfolio includes brands like Crossloop and Ralph Pierre that bring the latest technology fashion products at guilt-free prices. These two brands are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of fashion & lifestyle technology in Indian Market.

Media Contact:
Shubham Khare
9769465202
https://ralphpierre.com/

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Bathtubs & Whirlpool from Parryware – Relax, Rejuvenate and Refresh this summer!

Wash off your tiredness along with mental & emotional stress and soak in the tranquillity with Bathtub & Whirlpool offerings from Parryware, India’s contemporary bathroom solutions provider. The brand offers varied ranges of acrylic & vitreous enamel steel bathtubs that are a perfect blend of quality and design and fits all kind contemporary bathroom spaces. […]
Lifestyle

Swimwear Designs and Plus Size Women’s Confidence

Presently, women’s swimwear is definitely an critical particularly for all those swimming enthusiasts who really like to take a dip day in and day out. Even so the standard swimsuit gradually and gradually began to modify into various types to make girls appear additional sexy and attractive. With its critical part in beauty contests and […]
Lifestyle

Tradition meets convenience with this unique Kolkata based startup: Jewelebration

editor

The jewellery market in India is proliferating however; there are certain challenges for selling jewellery online. In India, buying jewellery is a tradition & always resonates with the most important things in life such as wedding, festivals etc. It is one accessory that everyone wants to touch, feel and try. Building trust in our consumers […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *