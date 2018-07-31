Business

Personalised Number Plate Dealer Mark Hunt Has Thousands Of Them For Sale

Comment(0)

The personalised number plate industry in the UK is big business, with many people wanting a personalised plate for their vehicle that makes a statement about their status, their job, their hobby, or any one of dozens of other reasons.

This explains why there are dealers who do nothing other than buy and sell personalised DVLA registrations, but many of them do not hold their own stocks.

One company that does is Mark Hunt which is a family owned firm based in Beverley in Yorkshire and run by owner Alan Hebbs. He has been in the business of buying and selling them for over 30 years, and now has thousands of personalised number plates for sale which are his own stock. He says that many dealers merely act as agents for owners of personalised plates and hold no stock of their own. Because the company holds its own stock, he has number plates which cannot be found anywhere else. It also means that he can transfer them to a buyer in seven days or less, when other companies could take several weeks.

Hebbs handles every transaction personally from beginning to end. He does not employ commission- based sales staff. Hebbs says that he supplies numbers to the most prestigious garages in the UK, and also to the celebrity world including top sportsmen and very well-known actors and actresses.

Many of the number plates that he sells only cost a few hundred pounds, but others can run into many thousands. For instance, comedian Jimmy Tarbuck had the number plate COM 1C which would have cost an eye-watering amount, but not all personalities want a plate like that. The well-known television presenter ChrisTarrant eschewed the idea of CT with a low number, and instead opted for CHU 8B. Tarrant is a keen sports fishermen and the chubb is one of his favourite targets.

While he has many plates in the few hundred pounds bracket such as HU11 BMX for just £899, Hebbs also has plates such as OXF 4D at £5,500 which would suit a university professor, and HOR 58OX for which no price is shown on his website. Doubtless, that would be a suitable number plate for a racehorse trainer, but the price would be up for discussion and only open to very serious buyers.

Related Articles
Business

Cell Cycle Analysis Market Growth and Worldwide Foresight Report to 2021

Market Research Future published a Cooked research report on “Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021”– Market Analysis, Scope, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2021. Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/673 Global Cell Cycle Analysis Market   – Overview Cell cycle analysis is commonly used in biomedical research studies and clinical diagnosis. It […]
Business

Avail Reliable Melbourne Airport Pickup Services to Reach Your Destination Safely and Comfortably

editor

Choosing a Melbourne airport pickup taxi gives you the opportunity to simply relax and enjoy the drive home from the airport without any stress. You no longer have to wait for the public transport system or lookout for a taxi in the last minute. You can simply pre book taxi Melbourne airport service through your […]
Business

Biobanking Market Share, Statistics, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com Provide Premium Research Reports of every sector which is made by Professional Researcher with the fresh Content ever and this time Added Premium Research Reports on “Biobanking Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” Which is Belongs to the Life Science Category So it Helps to Organizations to take Major Decisions and it also […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *