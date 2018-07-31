Tech

Parallel file copy and ad-free installer

FreeFileSync version 10 has added support for copying multiple files in parallel. It is now possible to specify the number of parallel file operations for each device inside the settings. During synchronization FreeFileSync will then spawn several tasks accordingly instead of processing only one file after another.

This new design offers huge performance improvements for all scenarios that are dominated by latency, like synchronization against network shares or cloud devices including SFTP and FTP(S). The idle time after issuing each file I/O request while waiting for the network response is not the limiting factor anymore: The number of parallel operations can be set as high as needed until the bandwidth is saturated and the network card is operating at full speed.

The new parallel file operations architecture is not limited to the synchronization step, but used throughout the application. Folder comparison will issue multiple requests at a time even when traversing only a single base folder, by dynamically managing the workload while recursively reading the folder tree. Binary-comparison also processes all files in parallel.

The FreeFileSync installer is now ad-free! Before version 10, FreeFileSync had shown a single advertisement during installation to help fund the project. Beginning with version 10, the project is fully relying on donations from users to finance its ongoing expenses in software development and support. A huge thanks to everyone who is contributing to make this possible!

– Zenju [Project lead] –

FreeFileSync is available without cost. FreeFileSync runs on Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10, Mac OS X 10.8 and newer, and all major distributions of Linux.

