PackagingConnections.com at PackPlus 2018

Gurugram, India, July 30, 2018 – Packaging Connections has participated in the recent printing and packaging exhibition-PackPlus 2018. The company has displayed their key services which include “The Big Book of Packaging” and Tubes from Linhardt Pharma and Shrink Sleeves from Viscose. The company got tremendous response for their Big Book and visitors were delighted to see the book in actuals. Visitors were happy to know about company’s objective in levelling up standards of packaging education. Packaging Connections team also informed about visitor’s interest in promoting their products through content marketing services of Sanex. Also, on display were pharma packaging products which attracted technical people from pharmaceutical companies.

Post this event, the company is happy to announce “free of cost” publishing of News, Innovations, Press Releases and Whitepapers for the exhibitors of PackPlus 2018. Below are the link to publish these –

News – http://www.packagingconnections.com/node/add/news
PR – http://www.packagingconnections.com/node/add/press-release
Whitepapers – http://www.packagingconnections.com/node/add/downloads
Innovations – http://www.packagingconnections.com/node/add/innovation
“It was amazing to interact with packaging decision makers directly and to know their hunger for packaging innovations & packaging education, the perfect fit for us to our services”, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt. Ltd. a sharper focus on packaging jobs.

About Packaging Connections

Founded in 2005, Sanex started with an online platform as “Your Destination for Anything in Packaging”. The company progressed with innovative models of bringing new technologies to world through support to foreign packaging companies. Sanex Packaging Connections is a company by packaging professionals who have worked on successful projects with multinationals for live packaging projects. This is first packaging consulting company to have ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt Ltd is Indian partner for top German pharma companies and have a wide network of packaging professionals across the globe. Witnessing fast brand recognition and network growth, company has come up with various verticals in packaging. The company has given niche solutions to packaging industry like “PackagingBrains” (job dedicated portal), online packaging material store and also packaging books. The newest service is into Packaging Education and the company has launched “The Big Book of Packaging – Science, Art & Technology”.

Please find more details on http://www.packagingconnections.com/about/index.htm​

