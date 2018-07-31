Operating room management Market worldwide research, trends and development of 2023

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled “Operating room management Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” to its offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regional data and an accurate projection of the market size and share of the Top 10 market players across the globe.

Prominent players:

The prominent players of the Global Operating Room Management Industry are Getinge AB, Omnicell, Inc., Cardinal Health, HCA Healthcare, TECSYS Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Healthcare IQ, Merivaara, Medtronic plc, Siemens, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc., EIZO Corporation., Mizuho OSI and others.

Market Scenario:

Operating rooms account for the largest share of investment costs, maintenance costs, operating expenditures, revenues and budgets of hospitals. Thus, it is imperative as well as strategic for hospitals to manage operating rooms efficiently, as the opportunity to increase returns on investments by optimizing the use is greatest for operating rooms. Operating room management aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and by minimizing the resources needed. Strategic operating room management deals with long-term decision-making based on predicted work load, which is not limited to maximizing the utilization of personnel’s and materials but also involves expansion decisions, optimal patient safety and outcomes, decrease delays with an end result of achieving satisfaction of outcomes for both the physicians and the patients.

Segments:

To generate a comprehensive view of the global operating room management market the report is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end users and regions.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented as data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, pre and post-operative management solutions, climate solutions and others.

Based on deployment, the market has been classified as on-premise, and cloud-based.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical units, others. The hospitals segments is further sub segmented into large hospitals of greater than 300 beds, and small which have less than 300 beds.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Hospitals are being over whelmed by the pricing pressures, growing healthcare costs, growing infrastructure and redevelopment. Achieving patient satisfaction when cost of noncompliance can be prohibitive is increasingly seen as an uphill task. The situation has been complicated by the demographic drivers such as growing numbers of surgeries owing to rising risk factors such as elderly and chronic sick population, diseases.

Elective surgery is scheduled in advance and are subject to choice of the patient or physician depending on economics, medical conditions and payers concerns. Managing and optimizing returns from elective surgeries is imminent as they account for the largest share of revenue generated for any hospital. Emergence of third party payers like healthcare insurance and reimbursements, coupled with the growing choices has led to increase in the power of buyers in the surgeries market, favoring hospitals with the least cost and best outcome.

The development of these antecedents coupled with the adoption of information technology and analytics in healthcare has charged the market. Advent of cloud computing has eliminated the need for onsite deployment of operating room management systems. The growing functionality of operating room management systems is reflected by the plethora of function additions representing the dashboard of a financial company! The list includes but is not limited to utilization rates, case cancellation rate, contribution margin per operating room hour, turnover time, staffing costs, contribution margin per hour and others.

The advent of connected healthcare and big data has only resulted in heating the market as more and more players are entering the market.

Restraints

The market constraints are high installation and maintenance costs, and lack of awareness. Technical constraints include concerns of information security due to open nature of the network, and conflicting protocols.

Regional analysis:

To generate a bird’s view of the differential demand of the market, the report has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

North America led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructure of U.S. and Canada, largest number of multi-specialty hospitals and others. The consolidation of the U.S. healthcare sector and the growing number of multispecialty hospitals is anticipated to drive the market owing to increase in purchasing power. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K.

Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate fastest CAGR growth, led by Japan, china and India. The Middle East & African region, is expected to generate moderate growth owing to poor social and economic reasons especially in Africa. However the Gulf economies are expected to generate spurts of growth due to the faster expansion of healthcare in the region and the development of large hospital complexes such as the King Fahd hospitals in Riyadh.

