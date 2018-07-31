Business

Global Fruit Processing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.5% during the period 2018- 2023

Market Definition:

Global fruit processing market growth has been influenced by ready-to-eat food products, especially in the developed and developing nations in the recent years. The changing lifestyles of the consumers and increasing per capita income is anticipated to fuel the sales of fruit processing products. Rising growth of food industry in the developed nations is taken into account to be the major reasons for the increasing growth of fruit processing market. Moreover, governments of the developing economies are supportive of the small and medium enterprises by providing different loan facilities in lower interest rates, and also has helped to build necessary infrastructure. This factor will play a major role to boost the market growth in developing countries.

Market Scenario:

Fruit processing is mainly used for single-serving packages of preservative-free fruit items that are meant to be consumed immediately Fruit processing involves various stages which include primary process, secondary process, procurement & transportation, wholesale trade, and retailing. Cold chain industry is witnessing a good growth over the last decade in developed economies, and it is continuously growing within the developing nations that will successively escalate the demand of the processed fruits during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fruit processing market: ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Singapore), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dole Food Company, Inc. (U.S.), The Kroger Company (U.S.), Gourmet Foods International (U.S.), Safeway, Inc. (U.S.)   

Intended Audience:

  • Fruit manufacturers
  • Foods processing industry
  • Packaging Industry
  • Agriculture Industry
  • Raw material suppliers
  • Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis:

North America is accounting the major market share within the global fruit process market in the year of 2018.  However, Asia Pacific region is the highest growing region as compare to the other regions. Presence of various developing economies in Asia Pacific like India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is anticipated to equate to an enormous demand within the global fruit process market throughout the forecast period. China holds over one-third of the Asia Pacific fruit processing market in the year of 2018. Technology advancement of fruit processing is creating numerous opportunities for processed fruits manufacturers.

 

The global fruit processing market is segmented into the following regions

North America

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • K
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • South Africa
  • Others

 

