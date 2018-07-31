Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size, Industry share, Application, Demand and Forecast Report to 2023

Market Overview:-

The global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) market is expected to grow at a high rate and the main reason is the boom in the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) market. This acts as a catalyst for the economic growth in various countries worldwide, as it is environment-friendly and viable to be adopted in a shorter period of time to reduce the carbon emissions. Recent discoveries in offshore regions have been made, which focu s on fulfilment of the demand for various sectors, such as transportation, power generation as a feedstock for petrochemical manufacturers, and other end-users. FSRU market helps get natural gas on time and makes it readily available to local markets. Diversification in the market is prominent, fulfilling the demands for LNG and natural gas, globally. FSRU business is growing exponentially to meet the demand for green fuel.

Presently, FSRU market is gaining popularity because of cost effectivity, purpose, and demand. At the moment, major FSRUs present in the Middle East and Latin America. The market is looking for new investors and stakeholders to grow further. The market is dominated by few players only, but it has still potential to expand because most of the countries are updating their energy mix. Regionwise, Asia Pacific has more chances to develop strategies and market share in LNG market which ultimately help this segment to grow up in future.

Industry Top key Players:-

Excelerate Energy

Hoegh LNG

Golar LNG

BW gas

Gazprom FLEX LNG

Exmar

Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

Offshore LNG Toscana SpA

Mitsui O.S.K.

Scope of the Report:-

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global FSRU market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the FSRU market by construction type, storage, application, and by region.

By Construction Type

Newly Built

Converted

By Storage

Small

Medium

Large

By Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Global FSRU Market Analysis:-

In 2016, Asia Pacific contributed approx. 160 MTPA to the global market. Thus, it can be predicted that it will have further growth during the forecast period. This growth was for the easy availability, accessibility, and flexibility from the supply side of LNG because of FRSUs. The Middle East has the maximum number of FSRU across the world and possess reserves that can fulfill the demand for LNG across the world.