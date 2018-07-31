Environment

EnviPharm2019

Comment(0)

International Conference on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology scheduled to be held in Paris, France during February 21-23,2019 will emphasize elaborately on the various advancements and approaches in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology. This conference includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, video presentations, poster presentations and exhibitions and aims in bringing together various scientists and researchers who are the experts in this field.

Salient Features:
Keynote Speech of Toxicology Experts
50+ plenary talks by researchers all over the globe
Opportunity to meet global experts in Environmental Toxicology
Impressive Exhibitions
Posters, e-posters and video presentation by research community
International Certification by Organizing Committee
Live Streaming of your presentation through our websites and YouTube
Publishing accepted abstract in International Journals

Reasons to attend:
This conference will enlighten the mind of the people with a clear understanding of toxicology and pharmacology, which is the talk of the globe. This will provide a great opportunity for young researchers and students in knowing about the recent trends, researchers and scenario of Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology thereby creating awareness in protecting ourselves and the environment. Exposure to various video presentations, poster sessions, plenary talks and panel discussions will provide them with an opportunity to develop new strategies in their research. This conference comprises plenary sessions, panel discussions, oral presentations, poster presentations will give an insight into all the novel and emerging trends in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology.

Target Audience:

Toxicologists
Pharmacologists
Doctors
Pharmacology Industrialists
Environmentalists
Biotechnologists
Professor
Scientists
CEOs of Biotech Companies
Directors
Co-Executives
Students
Research Scholars

Related Articles
Environment

Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Market Strategies and Forecasts To 2022

Market Overview:- . The nuclear decommissioning removes the radioactive materials that are dangerous, hazardous to the environment and time intensive. Once the radioactive materials are cleaned up there should be no radiologic danger left in nuclear facility. The major drivers that are responsible for the growth of nuclear decommissioning market are growth in nuclear accidents […]
Environment

Marine Engine Market Share, Size, Comprehensive Analysis and Global Leaders Report | Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:- Rapid rise in ship building activities in recent times is one of the primary factors driving the demand in the Marine engine market.  Increasing demand for luxury vessels as a result of increasing disposable income among individuals has been a major contributor to the increasing demand in the marine engine market. Rise in […]
Environment

Battery-Market expected to post a growth rate of 4% CAGR between 2017 and 2023

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a raw research report on Batteries Market. The global Batteries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Market Highlights Batteries provide the electric energy to automobiles for starting, lighting and ignition. The rising […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *