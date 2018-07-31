Business

Datastrait Welcomes Matthew Scott to the Wisconsin & Chicago Team

DataStrait Networks, the Upper Midwest leader in network infrastructure, physical security, and digital building solutions has announced the addition of Matt Scott as its new Outside Sales Representative servicing Wisconsin and the greater Chicago metropolitan region.

Minneapolis, MN, July 31, 2018 — DataStrait Networks, the Upper Midwest leader in network infrastructure, physical security, and digital building solutions has announced the addition of Matt Scott as its new Outside Sales Representative servicing Wisconsin and the greater Chicago metropolitan region. Mr. Scott, who has experience as a manufacturer’s representative in the low voltage industry, will be a key contributor to the company’s sales and business development function. DataStrait, with headquarters in Minneapolis, recently acquired Minnesota-based Mooncom LLC to continue its growth within the security, audio, and video market segment.

“It is an exciting time for DataStrait Networks as we continue to augment our offering to include innovative solutions for the modern digital building,” noted Jaime Roux, President of DataStrait Networks. “Matt’s knowledge of network cable, security cameras, intercommunication systems, and network access control technology will boost the capability of DataStrait and our clients.”

Before joining DataStrait Networks, Mr. Scott spent over 12 years working with a manufacturer specializing in lighting, fire systems, alarm and burglary systems, access control systems, home automation systems, networking, and audio/ video systems.

Mr. Scott has a degree from St. Mary College in Orchard Lake, Michigan. An avid outdoorsman and sports fan, you may find Matt bird hunting or at a professional basketball game. Matt resides outside Milwaukee with his wife and son.

About Datastrait Networks:
DataStrait Networks is the Upper Midwest leader in voice, data, and security infrastructure. By establishing a working alliance between manufacturers, engineers, architects, and contractors, DataStrait provides the products, services, expertise, and creativity necessary for constructing a reliable, high performance, communications network infrastructure in a fast and cost-efficient manner. Find DataStrait Networks at http://www.datastrait.com

Contact:
James Beukelman
DataStrait Networks, Inc
3021 Harbor Lane, Suite 103
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-746-4464
jamesb@datastrait.com
http://www.datastrait.com

