“Chai, Pakoda aur Barish”

This monsoon, satiate your rainy day hunger pangs at the Viviana Mall’s ‘Chai and Pakoda’ festival from 21st July to 5th August 2018. Participating restaurants have exclusively tailored the menu for the festival that involves quirky dishes like Pani-puri pakoda and Maggi pakoda at Hitchki, Bombay bhajiya at D: OH, Chilli cheese pakoda at Tea trails, etc. to pair with a variety of chai ranging from garama – garam Masala chai to Suleimani.

Commenting on the festival Ms Rima Pradhan, Sr. VP Marketing, Viviana Mall, said, “Viviana Mall has always been at the forefront of providing our customers with a range of varied experiences that are both exciting and engaging. This monsoon season we are catering to the desires of customers seeking a gastronomic experience in keeping with the seasonal theme. We are confident that the Chai and Pakoda festival will satiate the monsoon cravings of our customers and keep them coming back for more.”