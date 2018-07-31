Capture Co., Ltd., with Chinese aluminum group Rare Earth Industry Co., Ltd.

Capture Co., Ltd. is the leading aluminum group, China’s largest Aluminum Corporation of China’ s Chinalco Rare Earth (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. as a formal supply contractor for all the rare earth supply, such as atomic number 57 to 71 (the series of 15 elements of lanthanum and 17 elements including scandium (Sc) and yttrium (Y, atomic number 39).
