Capture Co., Ltd. is a formal exclusive supply contractor for the PHC pile joints

The company has two large thermal compression production lines and heat relaxation joint production lines and three centrifugal cast iron joints, multiple joints finished product processing line. We produce annually 110,000 tons of joints (about 700 million), and our major products are the PC-stress pile joint and PHC-stress high-strength pile joint.
Related Articles
Market Research on Mustard Market Analysis to 2025
Mustard plant belongs to the genera of Brassica and Sinapis within the Brassicaceae family. Being native to sub-Himalayan region of the Indian sub-continent, Mustard plant is cultivated majorly for its edible leaves and oil seeds with wide-ranging culinary uses. Mustard is a seasonal crop grown in the winters and their leaves are more flavorful and […]
Advantages of Website Builders
If you’d like to develop a website or web web page but don’t have knowledge of HTML language, do not panic. Together with the assistance of a fantastic website builder program is user friendly and suggests which you don’t ought to know anything about HTML, script or have any other programming information to do it! […]
Plasma TVs Market Report
Plasma TVs Market Report by Product Type (32 Inches, 39 Inches, 43 Inches, 48 Inches, 55 Inches, 60 Inches ) by Application /End User (Household, Commercial ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026. Plasma TVs market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises […]