Animal Feed Additives Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2025

A research study titled, “Animal Feed Additives Market by product and livestock – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook-

The global animal feed additives market is widely competitive. Some of the leading companies in the global animal feed additives market are Danisco A/S, Kemin Industries, Cargill, Evonik Industries, DSM and Novozymes A/S.

The main parameters for being competitive in the industry are the developments of the applications and customized products in order to enhance the portfolio and regional existence.

Market Highlights-

The global Animal Feed Additives Market was worth USD 29.09 billion in 2016 and is prognosticated to be nearly USD 44.40 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% during the forecast period.

Growth in consumption of milk and meat products across the globe to gain proteins and various nutrients is anticipated to boost the growth of this market. Food additives are consistent component of the increasing meat production industry across the globe. These food additives are known to be the catalysts that assist in various activities such as enhancing the rate of weight gain in animals, the intake of vitamins, prevention of disease, conservation and digestion which result in improved quality of meat production. Due to such factors, the animal feed additives market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the consecutive years. Livestock animals are stuck with a number of disease that also include bird flu, swine flu, mouth and foot infections which has raised the concerns related to safety and the quality of meat products. This has led to the utilization of specialty additives.

Market Segmentation- Animal Feed Additives Market

By Product

Antioxidants

Antibiotic

Feed Acidifiers

Feed Enzymes

Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others

Phytase

Amino Acids

Tryptophan

Threonine

Methionine

Lysine

Others

Vitamin A,B,C,E

Others

By Livestock

Aquaculture

Pork/Swine

Cattle

Poultry

Others

Animal Feed Additives Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook –

The animal feed additives market was dominated by Asia Pacific that registered 33 percent of the total share in the year 2015. Upcoming economies in the Asia Pacific region that include Indonesia, china and India have been witnessing major growth in the economy. Due to factors such as change in lifestyle and increased disposable income, their food pattern has switched to meat products from conventional food. The largest country for consumption and production of meat in the world is China. Growing population and standard of living has boosted the demand of meat. Additionally, increasing consumption of meat products in the United States and Mexico along with strict regulations in regard to the quality of meat are key factors that influence the growth of the market. Furthermore, the availability of raw materials in abundance like dextrose and maize is also anticipated to boost the global animal feed additive market.

